VINES Community Gardens Seeing Record Numbers

From VINES:

Binghamton, NY – VINES is excited to see how many people are gardening in Broome County this year. Due to COVID-19, the demand for community gardens has risen this season and VINES is seeing a record number of gardeners, with many gardens at full capacity.

This year VINES has taken over management of the oldest community garden in the area still in operation, the Ostiningo Community Garden. Founded in 1996, the garden was operated for 23 years by the Otsiningo Community Gardeners Association. This garden adds approximately 100 plots to the total 400 community garden plots VINES manages in Broome County. There are still plots available at this garden for those interested.

In response to the record demand for VINES community garden plots, and with the understanding that not everyone can get to one of the VINES community gardens and that many people cannot safely grow directly in ground at their home due to lead contamination VINES launched the Build a Garden program. VINES will provide a completely constructed raised garden bed or a set of garden bags filled with rich compost and soil and other resources to help gardeners get started.

Anyone who lives in the City of Binghamton, Johnson City, Endwell, or Endicott is eligible for the program. Because funds are limited priority will be given to those who: don’t already have a home garden or community garden plot; don’t have access to a personal vehicle or have other barriers to accessing fresh food; live in NYS Environmental Justice areas or census tracts with 20%+ poverty levels; and to those who are experiencing poverty.

For more information on VINES community gardens or the Build a Garden program please visit the VINES website: vinesgardens.org or call the VINES office at 607-205-8108.