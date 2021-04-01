Village of Owego North Avenue Park Community Meeting and Survey

From The Village of Owego:

Owego, NY— The Village of Owego, in collaboration with Cornell University Design Connect and

the Owego Hose Teams, will be hosting a North Avenue Park Community Meeting on Thursday,

April 8, 2021 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm via Zoom. Participants are asked to register in advance for

this meeting here: www.villageofowego.com/park . After registering, you will receive a

confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.



Design Connect is a multi-disciplinary, student-run, community design organization based at

Cornell University. Formed in 2008, Design Connect provides design and planning services for

local municipalities and non-profits that may not have the resources to hire professionals while

offering practical experience to students.



The Village of Owego is collaborating with Design Connect to create a design and site plan for

the North Avenue Park based on community feedback. The community is invited to share their

input at the Community Meeting on Thursday, April 8. Everyone is welcome. Log on to share

your vision for the future park with the Village of Owego and Cornell University Design Connect!

In addition to community meetings, the Design Connect has launched a 10-minute survey to

gather input about the design of the park.

The survey can be found at www.villageofowego.com/park. Paper copies of the survey are available at Tioga County Economic Development & Planning, located on the second floor of 56 Main Street in Owego.

The Village of Owego was selected by the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development

Council to receive a $10 million award from New York State through the Downtown

Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The North Avenue Park, located on North Avenue across from the

Community Shop, was one of the projects selected for funding by New York State.

For more information, contact Abbey Hendrickson, Community Development Specialist, Tioga

County Economic Development & Planning, at (607) 687-8266 or

hendricksona@tiogacountyny.gov or Mayor Baratta at mayor-vofowego@stny.rr.com or (607)

687-3555.