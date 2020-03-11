Village of Owego Art Park Community Meeting

From the Village of Owego:

Owego, NY— The Village of Owego, in collaboration with Cornell University Design Connect, will be hosting an Art Park Community Meeting on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Owego First Presbyterian Union Church, located at 90 North Avenue in Owego.

Design Connect is a multi-disciplinary, student-run, community design organization based at Cornell University. Formed in 2008, Design Connect provides design and planning services for local municipalities and non-profits that may not have the resources to hire professionals while offering practical experience to students.



The Village of Owego is collaborating with Design Connect to create a design and site plan for the Art Park based on community feedback. The community is invited to share their input at the Community Meeting on Sunday, March 15 at 5:00 pm.

Everyone is welcome, including children. Come share your vision for the future Art Park with the Village of Owego and Cornell University Design Connect!



The Village of Owego was selected by the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council to receive a $10 million award from New York State through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

The Art Park, located on North Avenue across from the Community Shop, was one of the projects selected for funding by New York State. For more information, contact Mayor Baratta at mayor-vofowego@stny.rr.com or (607) 687-3555.