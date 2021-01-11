Village of Johnson City Planning Board Special Meeting

From the Village of Johnson City:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village of Johnson City Planning Board will hold
a Special Meeting on

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 6:00 pm via Zoom Conference
Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89949069544?pwd=dzhHdnhDT1FIMDdCanQ4dWdHK0Jtdz09
Meeting ID: 899 4906 9544
Password: 685740
Call-In Phone Number: 1-646-558-8656

Via Zoom Conference for the purpose of giving an advisory opinion to the Village
Board with regard to rezoning 308 Main Street, 15 Baldwin Street and 16 Arch
Street for the Sarah Jane Johnson Methodist Church and any other matters that
may properly come before this board.

