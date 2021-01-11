Village of Johnson City Planning Board Special Meeting

From the Village of Johnson City:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village of Johnson City Planning Board will hold

a Special Meeting on



Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 6:00 pm via Zoom Conference

Join Zoom Meeting



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89949069544?pwd=dzhHdnhDT1FIMDdCanQ4dWdHK0Jtdz09

Meeting ID: 899 4906 9544

Password: 685740

Call-In Phone Number: 1-646-558-8656



Via Zoom Conference for the purpose of giving an advisory opinion to the Village

Board with regard to rezoning 308 Main Street, 15 Baldwin Street and 16 Arch

Street for the Sarah Jane Johnson Methodist Church and any other matters that

may properly come before this board.