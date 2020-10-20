Village of Hancock man arrested and charged for January burglary

From the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office:

Hancock, NY – Today, Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced that on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested and charged a Parksville, NY, man in connection with an early January burglary at a convenience store in the Village of Hancock. The arrest is a part of a lengthy, and on-going, multi-jurisdictional investigation being conducted by several Federal, State, County and local law enforcement agencies and District Attorney’s Offices into numerous commercial burglaries in the states of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Early Thursday morning, January 2, 2020, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators responded to a burglary at the Hancock County Store. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered forced entry to the business and the apparent theft of merchandise from the store. Deputies and Investigators recovered physical evidence at that location that was believed to have left by the perpetrator.

During their investigation, Deputies and Investigators noted similarities in that burglary and the December 9, 2019, burglaries at the Hancock Mirabito Convenience Store and the Hancock, NY, Post Office that were being investigated by Sheriff’s Investigators, Village of Hancock Police and United State Postal Inspectors, as well as other commercial and Post Office burglaries in Delaware and Sullivan Counties that were being investigated by New York State Police and U.S. Postal Inspectors.

A suspect in the Hancock Country Store burglary was later identified as a result of the forensic analysis of physical evidence recovered from the scene of the burglary at that location.

Late Wednesday night, October 14, 2020, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged 57-year-old Julius C. Leonard, Jr., of Parksville, NY, with burglary in the

third degree and petit larceny in relation to the Hancock Country Store burglary. Leonard was arraigned by on-call Justice William Field and, due to his extensive criminal history, was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail pending further court action.

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Sheriff’s Investigators also arrested Leonard on a Parole Warrant, issued by the New York State Division of Parole, charging him with violating the terms and conditions of his Parole. Leonard was also ordered to be held on that charge without bail.

Leonard’s arrest is the result of an on-going, collaborative investigation by members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Hancock Police Department, NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Liberty, Middletown, and Deposit; Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspectors, New York State Division of Parole, NYSP Forensic Investigation Center, Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey law enforcement and other local and county law enforcement agencies, as well as the Delaware and Sullivan County District Attorney’s Offices. A number of commercial burglaries in Delaware, Sullivan and Orange Counties in New York, as well as burglaries in Pennsylvania and New Jersey remain under active investigation by these agencies.

Speaking on the arrest, Sheriff Craig DuMond remarked “I am more than proud of the outstanding police work that went into solving this crime. The collaboration between the agencies involved is a true reflection of the partnership and cooperation police agencies have in Delaware County with each other”.