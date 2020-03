From the Village of Endicott:

Please be advised that Village of Endicott yard waste pickup will not begin as originally scheduled on April 3. Due to a reduction in staff to comply with State orders, yard waste pickup will be suspended until further notice.

Thank you for your patience and stay safe!

For more information, please visit: https://endicottny.com/?fbclid=IwAR2svbnw-O57j3hUqCPWUISK8QDpBxG2d0IDrgDNden6Is3KurFXLGE_VHo