Village of Endicott campaigning to be considered for new TV show on HGTV

From The Village of Endicott:

The Village of Endicott is hoping for its moment in the spotlight and a much-needed helping hand from HGTV with its application to be considered for a new TV show on the network.

“Home Town Takeover” is a forthcoming series from HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier, who have been revitalizing the landmarks in their own hometown of Laurel, Miss., during their four seasons on air. Now, the couple will take on the improvement of several select small towns across the country in their spinoff show, “Home Town Takeover,” airing in 2021.

Responding to an open call for submissions, the Village of Endicott has applied for consideration to receive a facelift for its significant landmarks.

The proposal submitted by the Village focuses mostly on Washington Avenue and the positive impact that significant streetscape and facade improvements would have on Endicott as a whole.

With Endicott’s historic charm and industrial relevance, the Village hopes that its application will present a compelling case to the TV network as they evaluate the submissions received.