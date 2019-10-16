Victims of addiction to be remembered at a vigil

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and NY State Senator Fred Akshar will be among the guest speakers Oct. 25 at the annual Community Candlelight Vigil in remembrance of loved ones lost due to alcohol and other drug-related incidents.

The free event will begin with Narcan training at 5:30 p.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church (83 Main St., Binghamton) followed, at 7 p.m., by the candlelight vigil in the church sanctuary.

Tabernacle is the primary sponsor of the event along with Truth Pharm, the Addiction Center of Broome County and the Voices Recovery Center.

The vigil will include guest speakers and testimonials. If you have a photo that you would like to be displayed during the vigil, please send it to Tabernacle (tabaa@stny.rr.com) by Oct. 21.