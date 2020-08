From VFW Auxiliary Post 1371:

This event was cancelled on April 18th and has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 27,2020, from 11:00am-2:00pm.

Pre-sale tickets are available at the canteen, or by calling Linda Barrett @607-206-5512, or Jean Sabol @ 607-687-2069.

Donation: $10.00. Tickets purchased for the April event are still valid.

Dinner includes: ½ chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, roll with butter, and dessert. Proceeds to support many of our Auxiliary programs.