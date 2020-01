The PUBLIC is welcome to attend the VFW Auxiliary 1371 Sip & Shop with Wine Tastings Event.

Post 1371 is located at 207 Main Street, Owego,

across from the Tioga Theater.

This event will be held on Thursday evening

February 6, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00pm.

(Snow date is February 13, 2020)

Looking for that Special something for Valentines Day? Come check out our local vendors!!

Food will be available at the concession.