NEW YORK- Family caregivers are invited to attend a presentation on Wednesday, August 18th from 1:00 – 2:30 pm by phone or zoom.

“Veterans’ Benefits – What You Need to Know as a Caregiver” will be presented by Leonard Sas, Veterans’ Benefits Advisor.

As a veteran or a person caring for a veteran, there may be benefits and services that you or the person you are caring for may be eligible to receive.

Please join us to learn more about the possible opportunities available to you.

Pre-registration is required; please call Caregiver Services at (607) 778-2411.

What: “Veterans’ Benefits – What You Need to Know as a Caregiver”

When: Wednesday, August 18th from 1:00 – 2:30 pm

Where: Via Phone or Zoom

Who: For all Family Caregivers