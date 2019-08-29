Veteran’s awareness festival to be held September 21

From Afton VFN Post 3529: The Afton VFW Post 3529 is planning first time event, Veteran’s Awareness Festival on Saturday, September 21st in Afton.
The Veteran’s Awareness Festival offers any/all Veteran organizations a space to outreach and our local Vets a place to seek helpful resources.
Additionally, any Veterans who craft or create art, may showcase or sell items during the event. There is no charge to participate for this year and a final location is in the works.
If you are part of a Veteran’s organization such as a local VFW or American Legion, Veteran Groups like OVV, Veteran Centers, suicide prevention, housing assistance, welfare information and medical insurance benefits – and you’d like to register please contact Earla at 607-639-1446 or mulwanee@tds.net.