Vestal Museum puts on Artist-Run Gallery of local artists Kareemah Scurry and Dominique Simone

The Work of Kareemah Scurry and Dominique Simone

Join the Vestal Museum, Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 1PM-3PM in our Artist-Run Gallery for an exhibition of local artists Kareemah Scurry and Dominique Simone. The exhibit will run through February 29th, 2020.



This event is FREE and open to the public – there will be snacks and refreshments provided.

The Vestal Museum is located at 328 Vestal Pkwy E, Vestal, NY 13850 next to the Vestal Public Library.

Our hours are Thursday & Friday 11AM-2PM, Saturday 11AM-3PM and Sunday 1PM-3PM.

African Road

Join the Vestal Museum Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 12PM-3PM for African Road – Vestal’s Black history told by artists Andrea Kelleher, Marsha Coulton and Helen D’Eletto.

This exhibition will run through April 25th, 2020.



