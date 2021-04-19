Vestal High School’s Winterguard team rated “Superior” in statewide virtual competition!

From the Vestal Central School District:

Vestal Central School District’s Winterguard team, comprised of students in grades 7 -12, just

finished a virtual competitive season that ran from February – April. Performances were videotaped and submitted to judges for appraisal. After the championship video performance, Vestal’s

Winterguard received the highest possible rating of “Superior.”



Of the 17 guards participating in the Regional A category across New York State, only six were

rated “Superior.” Please join us in congratulating the 13 students – Lily Cardone, Kyla Colburn,

Anne Coleman, Arianna Condie, Hayden Dapolito, Jordyn Goldberg, Madison Haynes, Jazmyn

Heidrich, Ivy Huth, Cara Miller, Ashlynn Orcutt, Mia Perfetti and I’Desha Pittman, and their coaches

for showcasing the best in pageantry arts!