Vestal High School’s Future Business Leaders of America team showed an impressive rate of return in NYS virtual competition

From the Vestal Central School District:

Congratulations to the Vestal High School FBLA team. Students competed virtually in February

for the opportunity to take part in the New York State competition. Members of Vestal High

School’s FBLA team were among the 679 students across New York State who qualified to

compete remotely in States April 5 – 9, 2021.



We had 10 students who placed first through fifth in their categories, with six of these students

qualifying for the National competition. Here are our FBLA State Leadership Conference winners:



First Place: Ameet Ashok and Samer Salim (Team event/Business Ethics)

Ian Chung (Economics)

Sriya Pallapothu (Agribusiness)



Second Place: Ian Chung (Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure)

Banshika Mangal (Introduction to Public Speaking)

Grace Yoon (Introduction to Decision-Making)



Fourth Place: Harshjeet Singh (Client Services)



Fifth Place: Ameet Ashok (Introduction to Financial Mathematics)

Ava Evans (Agribusiness)

Joshua Jang (Introduction to FBLA)

Aarav Shah (Healthcare Administration)



Students who received first- through fourth-place honors have qualified to compete in the National

Leadership Conference, which will be held online this year.