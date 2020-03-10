Vestal High School’s annual Talent Fest to benefit Swing into Spring Dance

From the Vestal Central School District:

Vestal High School’s Student Government is pleased to present Talent Fest 2020, an annual student tradition at the school.

The first act will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A total of 10 student acts will share their talents in the auditorium at Vestal High School, 205 Woodlawn Drive. Tickets are $7, and tickets will be available at the door.



Every year, Student Government, which hosts this popular event, donates proceeds to a charitable organization. This year, proceeds from the Vestal High School Talent Fest will be donated to the annual Swing into Spring Dance that Vestal High School hosts free for area senior citizens!

Also featured will be two student-produced videos as well as a number of senior emcee skits.