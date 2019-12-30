Vestal High School Junior selected for 2020 high school honors performance

From Vestal High School:

Karson Smith has been selected for the 2020 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Karson will perform in February with the High School Honors Symphony Orchestra.

Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.

She auditioned for the Honors Performance Series earlier this year and was recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board.

Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in her application and audition recording.

Karson was selected from among thousands of applicants and nominees. Karson has played the cello since fourth grade and has participated in the Broome County Music Educators Association (BCMEA) festivals and completed New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) performances since sixth grade.

She also took part in Ithaca College’s Summer Music Academy (SMA) in 2017, and is a member of a Vestal High School string quartet that performs in the community.

Karson will join students from 47 U.S. states, several provinces of Canada, and six other countries for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement.

The finalists will come together in New York City for five days in February.

They will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other finalists, and get a taste of New York City.

Two performances, an Honors Choral Performance and an Honors Instrumental Performance, will take place Sunday, February 2, and are open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased beginning 60 days prior to the performance through the Carnegie Hall box office.

“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Matt Castrina, Vice President for the Honors Performance Series.

“We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected over 600 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”

The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual high school performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in the celebrated venue, Carnegie Hall.

The Honors Performance Series is proudly presented by WorldStrides, the nation’s leading educational travel organization.

Learn more by visiting www.honorsperformance.org and www.worldstrides.com.