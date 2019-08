On August 3rd and 4th, amateur women golfers from the Southern Tier of New York will be playing the 82nd Women’s Five Club Golf Tournament.

This year’s tournament is being hosted at the Binghamton Country Club, a A.W. Tillinghast designed golf course. Five teams consisting of 10 players will compete in match play competition to determine the overall winner of the tournament. The teams are from Binghamton Country Club, Traditions at the Glen, En-joie Golf Club, Endwell Greens Golf Club and Stone Hedges Golf Club.