Vestal High School Coach Jim Cerra selected as Coach of the Year

From the Vestal Central School District:
A Golden Bear ‘high-five’ goes to Vestal High School Coach Jim Cerra, who was selected
as the Northeast Section Girls Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year by the National Federation
of State High School (NFHS) Coaches Association!
Coach Cerra was selected based upon performance in the 2019-20 school year, lifetime community
involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching. He is not only a long-standing coach
in the Vestal Golden Bears athletic program, but was also a science teacher at Vestal High School
(Retired 2018) for many years.
NFHS Coaches Association recognizes leaders and role models at the interscholastic level who
contribute in a positive way in shaping our athletes and the youth of our community. The Northeast
Section includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island
and Vermont.
For more information on Coach Cerra and his career, please contact the Golden Bear Athletics
Office at 607-757-2350. For questions about the NFHA Coaches of the Year selection process,
please contact the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSA) at 518-
690-0771.