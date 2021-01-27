Vestal High School Coach Jim Cerra selected as Coach of the Year

From the Vestal Central School District:

A Golden Bear ‘high-five’ goes to Vestal High School Coach Jim Cerra, who was selected

as the Northeast Section Girls Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year by the National Federation

of State High School (NFHS) Coaches Association!



Coach Cerra was selected based upon performance in the 2019-20 school year, lifetime community

involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching. He is not only a long-standing coach

in the Vestal Golden Bears athletic program, but was also a science teacher at Vestal High School

(Retired 2018) for many years.



NFHS Coaches Association recognizes leaders and role models at the interscholastic level who

contribute in a positive way in shaping our athletes and the youth of our community. The Northeast

Section includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island

and Vermont.



For more information on Coach Cerra and his career, please contact the Golden Bear Athletics

Office at 607-757-2350. For questions about the NFHA Coaches of the Year selection process,

please contact the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSA) at 518-

690-0771.