Vestal High School Art Students capture Gold and Silver Keys in 2021 Scholastic Art Awards!

From the Vestal Central School District:

Continuing to excel despite the challenging times, eight Vestal High School art students are set

to receive a total of 19 awards in the 78th Annual Regional Scholastic Art Awards competition,

including six Gold Keys and five Silver Keys!



Seniors Miah Barnard and Anna Bishop along with junior Delaney Schoenfeldt are Gold Key

winners… Altogether, Miah received four Gold Keys in the categories of Editorial Cartoon,

Mixed Media, Painting and Printmaking. In addition, she garnered a Silver Key for her entire

Art Portfolio and a second Silver Key in Printmaking. Miah also received two Honorable

Mentions in Editorial Cartoon and Painting.



Anna Bishop received a Gold Key in Drawing & Illustration, as well as a Silver Key in Painting

and an Honorable Mention in Printmaking.

Our third Gold Key winner, Delaney Schoenfeldt, received her award in the Fashion category.

The winning art of all regional winners will be on display at Elmira’s Arnot Art Museum February 2 –

March 6, 2021. In April, Miah’s, Anna’s and Delaney’s Gold Key pieces will go to New York City

for the National Scholastic judging.

Also winning Silver Keys in Painting and Sculpture, respectively, are Meghan Eames and

Magdalene Restuccia.



Finally, these students will receive Honorable Mentions for their artwork:

 Alexandra Bowen (Drawing & Illustration)  Hannah Goldberg (2 – Printmaking and Sculpture)

 Magdalene Restuccia (Painting)  Jori Tate (Painting)



The Vestal High School art educators who taught these student artists include Melissa Restuccia,

Vestal Central School District Art chair, and Peter Durham.