Vestal High School Art Students capture Four Gold Key and Nine Silver Key Awards in 2020 Scholastic Art Awards

A total of 10 Vestal High School art students are set to receive an astonishing 24 awards in the 77th Annual Regional Scholastic Art Awards ceremony scheduled for 12 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Clemens Center in Elmira.



Seniors Urwah Imran and Wyatt Zindle will be honored with four Gold Key awards, four Silver Keys and four Honorable Mentions.

Urwah will receive Gold Keys in the categories of Painting and Drawing & Illustration, and an Honorable Mention for her Art Portfolio.

Wyatt will receive a Gold Portfolio award, along with an individual Gold Key in Painting, four Silver Keys in Drawing & Illustration and Printmaking, and three Honorable Mentions in Printmaking and Sculpture.



The winning art of all regional winners will be on display at Elmira’s Arnot Art Museum until early March. In April, Urwah’s and Wyatt’s Gold Key pieces and Portfolio will go to New York City for the National Scholastic judging.



Other Silver Keys will be awarded to:

Relin Abdullrahman (Drawing & Illustration)

Saqqara Madden (Film & Animation)



Dora Donacik (Editorial Cartoon)

Delaney Schoenfeldt (Mixed Media)



Zoha Khan (Photography)



Finally, these students will also receive Honorable Mentions for their artwork:



Relin Abdullrahman (Editorial Cartoon)

Dora Donacik (Editorial Cartoon)



Miah Barnard (Ceramics & Glass/Painting)

Brooke Hammaker (Digital Art)



Anna Bishop (Drawing & Illustration)

Delaney Schoenfeldt (Sculpture)



The Vestal High School art educators who taught these student artists include Melissa Restuccia, Vestal Central School District Art chair, Sean Bowers, Peter Durham and Mallory Little.