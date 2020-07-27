Vestal Elks Lodge receives Freedom Grant

From: Vestal Elks Lodge

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 recently received a $2500 FREEDOM GRANT thru the Elks National Foundation, which was used to buy 16 tablets for the residents at the Oxford Veterans Home.

These tablets will enable the residents to communicate with their families, who are unable to visit due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Lodge Veterans Committee Members Chuck Yoko, Fuzzy Fowler, Duane Horton, Ernie Miscione, Bob Liberty….along with ER John Pooler, presented the tablets to Noah P. Davis, Assistant Administrator for Oxford Veterans Home.

“Even tho we haven’t been able to help our our community as much as we want to or normally do (due to the COVID-19 restrictions), we are super happy & proud to get this grant to help our beloved veterans. It’s been hard on them not being able to have visitors over the past few months. These tablets will enable them to see and talk with their families. We are thrilled that we can help them to do that”, stated Mindi Moniz/Vestal Elks Public Relations Officer.