Vestal Community Chorus is accepting new members

From the Vestal Community Chorus:

It’s a new season!

Come join the Vestal Community Chorus.

Open Houses are Mondays, September 16th and 23rd at 7:00 PM at Vestal Central Administration Building (formerly Old Central Jr. High), Main Street, Vestal In the Vestal Senior Citizens Room, (you do NOT have to live in Vestal and you do NOT have to audition! All we ask is that you can “carry a tune”!)

The Chorus performs standards, pop, jazz, swing, holiday and classical music. New members (14+ yrs) are always welcome. Music is provided.

Contact: elderlea@stny.rr.com