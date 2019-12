From: The Vestal Community Chorus

VESTAL, Come hear the songs of the season sung by the Vestal Community Chorus as they present “Holiday Harmony 2019”!

Saturday December 14, 7pm at the Vestal United Methodist Church.

Some of the selections include: “Bring A Torch”, “Silver Bells”, “Rejoice”, “Happy Hanukkah, My Friend” and many more.

There will be a sing-along and a visit from Santa!

Admission is free.