Vestal Central Schools’ District K – 12 Art Show exhibited virtually

From Vestal Central School District:
This time of year, our District K – 12 Art Show showcasing work from many student artists from
all seven Vestal Schools would typically be on display. To ensure this annual tradition continues,
our dedicated art teachers throughout the District have compiled a virtual version of this exhibit.
Students, families, staff and community members can visit the District website or Facebook pages
to view the work of many of our talented student artists! Please join us for the District’s K – 12
Student Art Show, now available on a virtual platform.
District K – 12 Art Show link:
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/10NIhWi8prcsiucY4JgZVb_u9hu2t50mhcWdBh0ZqKzk/edit#slide=id.p