Vestal Central School District Teams place in Odyssey of the Mind World Finals

From Vestal Central School District:

While the New York State Odyssey of the Mind tournament was cancelled, the organization

opened its World Finals to any teams who wished to submit video entries for judging. Four

Vestal Central School District teams submitted videos while successfully following socialdistancing guidelines, and the results are in.



Vestal High School’s Division 3, Problem 1 Longshot Solution team finished third in the World,

and won first in the Spontaneous Category. This same team of Jaron Cui, Dora Donacik, Theo

Donacik, Zoha Khan, Marina Jiao, Tina Zheng and Jack Zhou also completed a video for

Problem 3 Classics: The Effective Detective, bringing them a fourth-place win in the World

ranking, and another first-place overall in the Spontaneous Category.



Other top 10 winners were the Vestal High School Problem 2 Net Working team of Abeera

Chaudhri, Humza Chaudhri, Aidan Elie, Jessica Elie, Zara Lodi, Ella McIntyre and Delaney

Schoenfeldt, which finished fifth in the World. Vestal Middle School’s Division 2, Problem 2 Net

Working team took sixth place in the World Finals. We congratulate its members – Hridayanshu

Das, Keira Devantier, Clark Donacik, Brenden Horn, Alex Jiao, Leah Jones and Sam Winans.

Also competing was the second Vestal Middle School team of Hridayanshu Das, Keira Devantier,

Clark Donacik, Brenden Horn, Alex Jiao, Leah Jones, Sam Winans. They placed 39th for their video

solving Problem 1 Longshot Solution in Division 2.



We appreciate the fortitude of these students and their coaches… They truly embodied the spirit

of Odyssey of the Mind as they persevered during a challenging time. Vestal High School’s

Problems 1 and 3 team was coached by Jeff Donacik and Ann Pellegrino, with the Problem 2

team coached by Sumeeta Chaudhri and Claude Elie. Vestal Middle School’s teams were coached

by Kally Schoenfeldt and Nicole Tulsey (Problem 1) and Pritam Das, Jeff Donacik, Jeff Horn and

Ann Pellegrino (Problem 2).