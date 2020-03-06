Vendor Registrations Now Being Accepted for 31st Annual Earth Fest

Binghamton, NY- The Earth Day Southern Tier committee is now accepting vendor registrations for its 31st annual Earth Fest on Sunday, April 26th at SUNY Broome.

Local businesses and nonprofits interested in being a vendor at Earth Fest can register at the Earth Day Southern Tier website at http://earthdaysoutherntier.org/earth-fest/. Vendors must provide information and education needed for our community to make a significant, positive change to the environment.

Earth Fest will be celebrated in the Student Center gym at SUNY Broome from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. The festival will feature more than 40 Earth-friendly exhibitors and vendors from local businesses, the Ross Park ZooMobile, face-painting, seed packets, and children’s hands-on activities.

For more information, contact the Earth Day Southern Tier committee at earthdaysoutherntier@gmail.com.