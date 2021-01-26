Valentine’s To-Go Luncheon at Senior Centers via Drive Thru

From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Everyone is invited to pick up a Valentine’s to-go meal on Friday, February 12 around 12:15 pm

at a participating Broome County Senior Center. The meal will include a choice of roast turkey

or broiled fish, sides and a raspberry ribbon brownie for dessert.

To-go meal reservations must be made by 12 noon on February 11 by calling the center

where you wish to pick up your meal:



Broome West 785-1777 2801 Wayne St., Endwell Eastern Broome 693-2069 27 Golden Ln., Harpursville First Ward 729-6214 226 Clinton St., Binghamton Johnson City 797-1149 30 Brocton St., Johnson City North Shore Towers 772-6214 24 Isbell St., Binghamton Northern Broome 692-3405 12 Strongs Pl., Whitney Point Vestal 754-9596 201 Main St., Vestal



The suggested contribution for this meal is $3.50 for those age 60+ and spouse of any age.

For those under age 60, the charge is $4.50. Those age 60+ and their spouse of any age will not be denied service due to an inability or unwillingness to contribute.



What: “Valentine’s To-Go Luncheon at Broome County Senior Centers”

When: February 12, 2021 around 12:15 pm

Where: Broome County Senior Centers

Who: For all seniors, family, and friends