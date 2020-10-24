Upstate Veterans Support Brindisi; Brindisi Campaign Launches Veterans For Brindisi

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

UTICA, New York – Anthony Brindisi for Congress today announced Veterans For Brindisi, a coalition of Veterans across NY-22 who are standing with Anthony in his efforts to work with both parties to get things done. This week, President Trump signed Brindisi’s 5th and 6th bills into law as part of the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act to expand access to mental health care for Veterans.

“Our servicemembers and Veterans deserve our utmost gratitude and a government that delivers the benefits they earned while defending our country” said Brindisi. “Care for our Veterans should be beyond partisan politics, that’s why I am proud to have worked with both parties to send four bills to President Trump’s desk to help our Veterans. We cannot say thank you enough to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line defending our country. I will fight every day to make sure that America keeps its promises to our military and Veterans.”

Veterans for Brindisi is chaired by local Veteran leaders who have voiced support for Brindisi’s efforts and know that having a voice in Washington who fights for Upstate makes a real difference.

“As a Veteran, I value the same things in my elected officials that I did in the soldiers that I led: integrity, hard work, competency, loyalty, humility, and focus,” said Colt Brumm, Army combat Veteran and resident of Barnevald. “I support Anthony Brindisi because I’ve seen him consistently demonstrate those traits in his work on behalf of his constituents, and in doing so he has produced results that help to make people’s lives better. He listens to what NY-22 Veterans say we need and then puts in the work in Washington with Republicans and Democrats to get the job done for us. His bills to help prevent Veteran suicide, support our women Veterans, and keep rural VA facilities open have all passed with bipartisan support, and he is dedicated to ensuring that the federal government keeps its promises to our Veterans. On so many issues, like the challenges facing our Veterans, supporting agriculture, lowering prescription drug prices, helping our manufacturing businesses, or combatting the opioid epidemic, Congressman Brindisi works hard to help make our federal government work better for the people in NY-22.”

“I support Congressman Brindisi because he has made Veterans issues a top priority during his first term in Congress,” said James Meyers, Army Reserve Intelligence Officer and resident of Utica. “I never have to doubt that the Congressman always has Veteran and military family concerns at the top of his mind, and will continue to fight tirelessly for those groups here in Upstate NY.”

In his first term, Brindisi worked tirelessly on behalf of Veterans. His first bill signed into law by President Trump helped to make sure the VA has the resources it needs to help prevent Veteran suicide. Also, he passed legislation providing servicemembers with a mental health assessment every 6 months. With many rural Veterans in New York’s 22nd, Brindisi fought to protect the Bainbridge VA clinic from closure and is working to expand VA mental health services for National Guard members and Reservists.