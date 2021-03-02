Updates on Community Medicaid and Visitation Rules for New York State Nursing Homes

From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Family caregivers are invited to attend a presentation on Wednesday, March 10 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm by phone or zoom. This event will be presented by Karen McMullen, Esq. of Levene Gouldin & Thompson.

Join us as we discuss updates on two important topics. First, we’ll go over changes to Community Medicaid for home care services that are anticipated to go into effect in April 2021. Next we’ll review current New York State rules on nursing home visitation and related legislative advocacy efforts.

Karen is also able to answer questions about estate planning, Medicaid and other

related issues.



Pre-registration is required; please call Caregiver Services at (607) 778-2411.



What: “Updates on Community Medicaid and Visitation Rules for NYS

Nursing Homes.”

When: Wednesday, March 10 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Where: Via Phone or Zoom

Who: For all Family Caregivers