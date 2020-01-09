Updates on Apalachin fire

The structure fire that occurred Friday evening January 3, 2020 at Taylor Garbage Recycling Facility located at 5730 State Route 434, Apalachin was investigated by the Tioga County Fire Investigation Team (TCFIT), the New York State (NYS) Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC) Fire Investigation Unit and the New York State Police (NYSP) as a joint effort.

The initial review of the fire investigation resulted in determination of the area of origin and probable accidental cause. This is a preliminary statement and the final investigation report including the detailed origin and cause will be released by the NYS OFPC.