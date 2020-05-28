Update on Operations at Broome County Landfill

From the Department of Public Works:

TOWN OF NANTICOKE, NY – The Broome County landfill will resume household hazardous
waste and electronics recycling drop-off days starting on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Hours will
be from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. These services had been previously suspended due to COVID-19
precautions.

For additional information on the household hazardous waste & electronics program please visit
http://www.gobroomecounty.com/solidwaste/hazwaste.

The residential compost giveback program will also resume on June 3, 2020.
All landfill users are required to wear a mask while at the landfill facility. Residents are asked to
respectfully comply as these measures help protect the essential workers at the landfill and
fellow users of the facility.

