Update from the American Civic Association

From the American Civic Association:



We hope this message finds you in good health. Though we cannot open our doors to the public yet, the American Civic Association is working diligently to still serve our community during this time. See below for programming updates and join our online sessions!



If you need any food assistance please visit our website and fill out the contact form OR email us at contact@americancivic.com



Immigration and COVID-19 Legal Workshop

Apr. 30th, 12pm



Join us on Zoom to stay informed about any Immigration and COVID-19 related updates. Get your questions answered by a Journey’s End Refugee Services Attorney!



Link: https://zoom.us/j/93328020523?pwd=ckVkUGhIeGgrS29lUWVkSmxHVXFoUT09

or Call in: +1 (646) 876-9923



Facebook Live: Q&A

Wednesdays at 1 pm



Every Wednesday during this health crisis we will be going live on our Facebook page at 1pm to answer any of your questions and concerns regarding immigration, community resources and COVID-19.



Resources



The American Civic Association is constantly updating resources for the benefit of the community. If you have any questions during this time, you can visit our website to find answers to your questions. Visit our COVID resources tab and our Blog to find things like translated COVID-19 fact sheets, locations for food pick up, quarantine ideas and more!