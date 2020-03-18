Update from the American Civic Association: Addressing COVID-19

From the American Civic Association:

We hope this message finds you in good health and in good spirits. The power of community and mutual empathy is so important, perhaps now more than ever. The American Civic Association has always held classes and events as a way to serve our community. Amidst growing health concerns surrounding COVID-19, it is now clear that the best way to support our community is to suspend all activities until further notice.



Our goal to build bridges of understanding is still alive and thriving, but for the time being, will have to be done electronically. Please stay tuned as we share resources, updates, and ways to support each other through our website and social media platforms.



We will be CLOSED until March 23rd. After which, clients will be taken by phone only.



Please visit https://www.americancivic.com/ for more info. Call 607-723-9419 if you have any questions or to reschedule an appointment.



We thank you all for your understanding, we pray you are in good health, and we look forward to a time when we can physically gather and build bridges once again!



All the best,

American Civic Association