Update from Broadway in Binghamton: An American in Paris has been canceled

From Broadway In Binghamton:

Binghamton, NY (May 7, 2020)– In response to the current conditions, we have the following update on The M&T Bank 2019-2020 Broadway Season – Broadway in Binghamton. Unfortunately, An American in Paris scheduled to play the Forum Theatre June 7, 2020 has been CANCELLED.

Broadway in Binghamton Season ticket holders will receive a credit on their account to be applied towards the 2020-2021 Season Ticket renewal. For any questions please contact Broadway in Binghamton via email at info@broadwayinbinghamton.com.

Single tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded within the next 30 days. If you purchased your tickets at the Arena Box Office please visit their website for further information: https://broomearenaforum.com

If you purchased your tickets through any other ticketing agency, you will need to contact them directly.

We appreciate your support during these uncertain times and look forward to inviting you back into our house soon.