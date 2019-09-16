Upcoming events in Afton, NY

Fall Craft & Vendor Show to be held Saturday, September 21st at United Methodist Church of Afton, 34 Spring Street, Afton, NY 13730. The event runs from 9am to 3pm, featuring more than a dozen area crafters and vendors in several rooms; UMC Kitchen will be open offering hot food for sale. Proceeds to benefit UMC.



Free Outdoor Movie Night to be held Saturday, October 5th at Echo Lake off Route 41 in Afton, NY 13730, doors open at 6pm.

The movies playing are Incredibles 2 and Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. Movie starts at 7pm but guests should arrive by 6:30pm to enjoy the hay ride from the parking area to the movie location.

Concessions will be available for purchase with 100% of proceeds being split between Chenango SPCA and Tuffy’s Place Feline Sanctuary of Afton.

Donations accepted as well. Bring your own chair or a blanket, pack the kids in the car and bring them to Echo Lake, under new management!

Greater Afton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold their second Holiday Gift Shop at Afton Central School on Saturday, November 23rd from 9am to 3pm.

Greater Afton Area Chamber of Commerce to host members and vendors at various locations along Main Street in Afton for Small Business Saturday, November 30th from 9am to 5pm.

United Methodist Church of Afton to host Crafters, Artists and Vendors on Small Business Saturday, November 30th from 9am to 4pm.

