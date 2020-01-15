Upcoming Artist & Creative Opportunities presented by Tioga Arts Council

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Below are opportunities for artists and creatives:

1. Grant Opportunity

New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) is now accepting applications for 2020 NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowships in Craft/Sculpture, Digital/Electronic Arts, Nonfiction Literature, Poetry, and Printmaking/Drawing/Book Arts. These $7,000 unrestricted cash awards are made to individual originating artists living and working in the state of New York.

They are not project grants and are intended to fund an artist’s vision or voice regardless of their level of artistic development. In 2019, NYFA awarded a total of $661,000 to 98 artists.

Applications close on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST

NYFA only accepts applications online via https://apply.nyfa.org/submit

2. Call for Artists

Below are a series of calls for artists from several arts councils in our region.

Everyday Live, Every Day Art (Tioga Arts Council) – Stay tuned for details!

Below are other upcoming events at (or for) Tioga Arts Council:

Guest Bartending at John Barleycorn – January 30

TAC representatives will be guest bartending on Thursday, January 30, at John Barleycorn from 5 – 8 p.m. All tips collected will be donated to Tioga Arts Council.

Local Flyers: A Solo Exhibition by Rod Reynolds

Our February exhibition, Local Flyers, will open during Owego First Friday, February 7, from 5 – 8 p.m. at 179 Front Street.

Artist Talk – Rod Reynolds

Join us on Thursday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m. for a free Artist Talk by Rod Reynolds. Come and learn about what motivates him to make art and what his process is at 179 Front Street.

Meet the Illustrator – Katie Campbell & Little Laveau Bayou Beware

In honor of Mardi Gras, Tioga Arts Council has invited Katie Campbell, illustrator of the “Little Laveau” series, to do a reading of “Little Laveau: Bayou Beware” and talk about the process of illustrating this story series of an iconic New Orleans figure.

Meet Katie, hear a story, enjoy a classic New Orleans treat – beignets – and partake in an activity on Saturday, February 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council.