UP-DATED Info. for Upcoming EPAC Events

From The Endicott Performing Arts Center:

CANCELLED: “CAMELOT” EPAC Rep. Co. (April 2020)

The EPAC Repertory Co. regrets to inform

the public that “Camelot” at the Robert Eckert Theater located in the Endicott Performing Arts Center has been CANCELLED due to the Pandemic Emergency. CANCELLED Performance Dates: April 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th of 2020

EPAC Kid’s Theater Workshop: Goes Virtual with LIVE ON-LINE Lessons

Burlesque 9 – “90’s Rewind” is POST-PONING the iconic Burlesque dance show at EPAC.

NEW Show dates: JUNE 11th, 12th, & 13th

Performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:00 PM. Reserved Seating Tickets will be available: (607) 785-8903 EPAC Box Office

REGISTRATION Period for SUMMER Theater Workshops! (May 1st through June 19th, 2020) All Kids and Teens!

The New Disney Hit, ‘Descendants the Musical’

The Summer Kids Theater Workshop production will be at the Endicott Performing Arts Center August 6th – 9th (Show Dates) The Workshop starts June 29th, 2020. www.endicottarts.com/ktwregistration

The New Hit Musical, ‘Be More Chill’

The EPAC TEEN Theater Workshop production will be at EPAC.

July 16th – 18th (Show Dates) The Workshop starts June 29th, 2020. www.endicottarts.com/ktwregistration