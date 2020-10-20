Unshackle Upstate releases fact sheet on New York’s tax burden

From Unshackle Upstate:

SYRACUSE, NY – Unshackle Upstate, a non-partisan pro-taxpayer organization, has released a new fact sheet highlighting the burdens imposed on New York’s taxpayers. “Taxed Out – Assessing New York’s Massive Tax Burden” features state-specific tax rankings from The Tax Foundation – the nation’s leading independent tax policy research organization.

“For far too long, New York’s taxpayers have carried a burden that is simply too heavy. Each year, tens of thousands of families flee New York for states with better tax climates. This situation is unsustainable and unconscionable. Without meaningful tax relief, our communities and economy will continue to struggle,” said Brian Sampson, Unshackle Upstate Chairman and president of Associated Builders and Contractors, Empire State Chapter.

The new fact sheet highlights how New York State compares to other states on income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, wireless taxes and combined state and local tax burden.

“When you look at where we rank on these key taxes, it’s easy to understand why more than 1 million New Yorkers have left the state over the last decade,” said Sampson. “Raising taxes, as many special interests and officials have called for, will only worsen New York’s economic and outmigration crises.”

Last month, Unshackle Upstate released “Fast Forward – A Rapid Recovery Plan for the Upstate Economy”. The pro-growth agenda included several tax relief proposals designed to accelerate Upstate’s economic recovery.

View Unshackle Upstate’s “Taxed Out – Assessing New York’s Massive Tax Burden” fact sheet here: https://www.unshackleupstate.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/UU_2020_TaxedOut.pdf