Unshackle Upstate announces New Executive Director

From Unshackle Upstate:

ROCHESTER, NY – Unshackle Upstate’s executive board announced today that Justin Wilcox has been selected to serve as the organization’s new executive director.

In this role, Wilcox will lead the organization’s ongoing advocacy efforts, strengthen partnerships with allied organizations, and raise awareness about key issues impacting Upstate’s overburdened taxpayers.

“I’m honored and excited to lead this dynamic organization. Having worked in the public sector as well as the private sector, I know what needs to be done to revive our economy and restore Upstate communities,” said Wilcox. “Working together with our leaders in Albany, I believe we can provide real relief for struggling people across Upstate New York.”



Brian Sampson, president of the Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors and Board Chairman of Unshackle Upstate said, “Upstate New York is in the midst of a very real crisis. Businesses are struggling to keep their doors open and far too many hardworking people have lost their jobs. Justin Wilcox has the energy and experience to lead this organization forward. Under Justin’s leadership, we’ll continue to call on elected officials to stand up for Upstate.”

Wilcox is a former small business owner who has extensive experience in state and local government. He has been a Monroe County legislator since 2011, however, his work in the New York State Legislature began two decades ago when was hired as a Legislative Aide to former state Senator Richard Dollinger. Since then, he has served as Legislative Director to former Senator Ted O’Brien, and former Assembly members Joe Morelle and Jamie Romeo. Prior to working in government, Justin was the owner of a small roofing business that he started in the early 1990s.

Justin earned his associate degree from Monroe Community College in 1995 and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University at Buffalo in 2001. He is a 25-year resident of Brighton, New York where he lives with his wife, Linda and their two children, Evelyn and Brennan.