Unmudl – the Course-to-Job Marketplace – Officially Opens for Business!

From Unmudl, the Course-to-Jobs Marketplace:

Austin, TX – Unmudl, the Course-to-Jobs Marketplace, officially opens for business on November 11 at this week’s Base 11 Next Frontier Conference & Expo. Founded by community colleges, the Unmudl Marketplace introduces a completely different way for working learners to build their skills, redeem their courses for credit, and directly fill real workforce needs of employers.

Dr. Parminder Jassal, CEO and founding collaborator of Unmudl, is presenting at the conference (Wed, November 11) at 11am PST/2pm EST. In addition, Unmudl is an exhibitor in the conference’s virtual expo – with an online booth where attendees can get information, chat with the team, and be eligible to win prizes.

Unmudl – powered by SocialTech.ai – streamlines the pathway between education and employment, bringing value to:

Learners | providing access to a one-stop ‘course-to-jobs marketplace’ of non-credit offerings from a rapidly expanding coast-to-coast network of seven community college partners.

Community College Partners | supporting enrollment in skills-based courses that efficiently connect to credit and workforce needs in their area and beyond.

Employers | recruiting for the most diverse, highly qualified talent in America.

Ingrid Ellerbe, executive director of Base 11 said, “Base 11’s goal is to empower 100,000 diverse students on their pathways to STEM success by 2030, through our Next Frontier Initiative. Community colleges are critical to reaching that goal, and that’s why we’re so excited to showcase Unmudl, a truly innovative approach connecting learners to college courses and in-demand jobs.”

Dr. Jassal added, “Base 11’s Next Frontier Conference & Expo is our big debut to an audience of working learners and we appreciate the opportunity to introduce them to all that our college partners across the US have to offer.”

Unmudl currently features courses from seven partner community colleges: Bellevue College; Central New Mexico Community College; GateWay Community College; Pima Community College; San Diego Continuing Education; San Juan College; and SUNY Broome.

What’s Next

Unmudl will be participating at next week’s Close-it Summit 2020, presenting in a session entitled, “Unmudl: Reimagining the Learner/Talent Marketplace.” Those attending the virtual conference can join online from Noon–2pm (Eastern).

To coincide with the launch of Unmudl, a new whitepaper – “Community College Profit in the Age of COVID-19” – will be released later this week. The whitepaper tells the story of how and why Unmudl is so relevant and important in the current education and working learner environment.

————————

About Unmudl and SocialTech.ai | www.Unmudl.com

Unmudl is the flagship marketplace of SocialTech.ai, a public benefit corporation headquartered out of Austin, TX, which builds social technologies to support an equitable, sustainable future. Unmudl is founded by community colleges to connect learners and employers within a skills-driven ecosystem and will be opened for business on November 11.

About Base11 | www.base11.com

Base11 is a national organization dedicated to solving the STEM talent pipeline crisis by providing real-world, project-oriented experiences to over 10,000 students, specifically focusing on the underrepresentation of women and minorities.