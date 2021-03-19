University research programs accepting research proposals to advance next-generation industry technology

From The Raymond Corporation:

GREENE, N.Y.— The University Research Program will be accepting proposals beginning April 12, 2021 through November 5, 2021. The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is sponsoring the University Research Program which was created to encourage and support professors and student researchers to apply their engineering and technical research to discover innovative solutions for the material handling industry.

The sponsored research program is in its fifth cycle of accepting applications for grant funding that can reach up to $500,000. Applicants from North American universities will be evaluated on several criteria, including their possible impact on the future of the material handling industry, timeline and feasibility of budget. Applicants with selected proposals will be announced at MODEX 2022, March 28-12, 2022, in Atlanta.

“We believe new technology and innovative approaches from academia’s brightest and most innovative minds can inspire the supply chain of the future,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “Raymond’s investment in the University Research Program is just one way we’re showing our commitment to the next generation of material handling leaders.”

Winning proposals from previous years included projects surrounding automation, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), energy infrastructure, internet of things (IoT) and Industry 4.0. Proposal themes for the 2021-2022 research submissions in the following areas are encouraged, however, given the broad nature of material handling, alternative themes are welcome.

The Future of Logistics Material Handling in an Uncertain Future Material Handling in a “Smart City” Warehouse Design Urban and Suburban Package Delivery

Improving Material Handling Automation and Material Handling Advanced Sensors for Material Handling Advanced Vision Systems and Material Handling

Truck and Operation Evolution Industrial Design of Vehicles Operator Ergonomics Neurotechnology Applications in Material Handling



This year, the University Research Program has added a new optional concept paper step in the process. This step is a way that professors and student researchers can connect with the University Research Program reviewers for initial input of their submission. Professors and researchers are encouraged (but not required) to submit a one page concept paper explaining their proposal. Concept papers must be submitted between April 12, 2021 through August 27, 2021 in order to be reviewed.

For more information on the University Research Program, visit www.universityresearchprogram.com.