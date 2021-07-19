Universal Pre-Kindergarten Program for 2021-22 will expand in Vestal CSD

From the Vestal Central School District:

Pending grant funding from New York State, the Universal Pre-Kindergarten program for the

2021-22 school year will expand in the Vestal Central School District. The expansion will include

seats in an extended-day program.



As a result, new applications are being accepted for eligible children who will turn four years old by

December 1, 2021. Eligible children must be Vestal Central School District residents and two proofs

of residency will be required; this pre-kindergarten program is free to eligible children, but please be

aware that transportation is not provided.



Applications are also available on the district’s Universal Pre-K web page at

www.vestal.stier.org/universalpre-k_home.aspx,

or you can request an application packet be mailed to you by calling 607-757-2291 or emailing

srmurphy@vestal.k12.ny.us. Please return completed forms in the application packet as soon as

possible to Vestal Central School District, Attn: UPK Program, 201 Main Street, Vestal, NY 13850

The grant would allow 119 Vestal UPK students to attend the extended-day program, which is

tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.* Please be aware that the completion and return of

application forms does not guarantee placement in the program.

Students not selected will be added to a waiting list, and parents will be notified as openings become available. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact the Vestal Central School District at 607-

757-2291 or email Director of Instruction Keliann Mazikewich at kcmazikewich@vestal.k12.ny.us