United Way recruiting volunteer and volunteer groups for the 2021 Day of Caring

BROOME COUNTY, NY – On Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11, 2021, hundreds of volunteers from across the community will reach out to local health and human service agencies, as well as parks and attractions, during United Way of Broome County’s annual Day of Caring volunteer event.

United Way is currently seeking civic-minded volunteer groups from area businesses looking to share their time and talents to help local organizations.

With the choice of full day, morning or afternoon projects available, volunteers participating in Day of Caring are sure to make a lasting change in our community.

Day of Caring volunteers provide the support needed to accomplish projects that many non-profit organizations may not have the resources to complete without help.

Project types cover a vast array, from assisting with office clerical work, to helping with gardening, painting, and cleanup projects.

However, the impact of the Day of Caring extends well beyond beautification; allowing many of the non-profit agencies involved to reallocate funds that would have been spent on these capital projects back into programming and direct services for local residents.

For more than a decade, this event has mobilized nearly 1,000 volunteers annually, creating a lasting impact on organizations across Broome County.

Anyone interested in participating in this year’s Day of Caring is encouraged to visit www.uwbroomevolunteer.org or call 607-240-2000 for additional details and online registration.