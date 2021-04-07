United Way of Broome County’s Day of Action Rallies Local Volunteers to Create Impact

From the United Way of Broome County:

United Way of Broome County is spurring local volunteers into action to create meaningful impact throughout the community on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19 for Day of Action, an annual event that mobilizes the caring power of volunteers to create positive change in communities around the world.

Traditionally held on or about June 21, Day of Action invites volunteers to rally together around important issues. This year, United Way of Broome County is developing innovative and socially distant volunteer opportunities to keep partners, staff, and volunteers healthy and safe while they continue to meet critical community needs. All projects must comply with COVID-19 safety standards and be socially distant volunteer opportunities.

“Our community’s need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as we navigate the health, education and economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic,” shared LoriAnne Welch, Executive Director, United Way of Broome County. This year’s Day of Action efforts are a snapshot of what United Way does all year long – mobilizing people around solutions to build stronger communities.

Currently, United Way of Broome County is accepting registration for organizations interested in hosting 4-hour volunteer projects, including: local health and human service agencies, schools, parks, churches, and attractions throughout Broome County. Past project types have covered a vast array, from reading with children, to assisting with business mailings, gardening, painting, and beautification/improvement projects, each aligning with one of United Way’s Building Blocks – Health, Education and Financial Stability. Day of Action provides a unique opportunity for local organizations, as many of these projects would not be possible without the large volunteer workforce mobilized for the event.

All community organizations interested in hosting volunteer projects this June are encouraged to visit https://bit.ly/3upbdNb for more information and to register a project online.

Looking to volunteer with your friends, family, co-workers, or as an individual? Anyone interested in participating in this year’s Day of Action is encouraged build a volunteer profile at www.uwbroomevolunteers.com and see the available opportunities, details, and online registration. This list will be updated regularly.