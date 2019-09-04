Breaking News
United Way of Broome County to hold purse fundraiser

From the United Way of Broome:

WHAT:           It’s a Charitable Purse-uit with Your Needful Things

A sale of gently-used brand name women’s handbags to benefit United Way of Broome County’s Youth Funded Programs.

United Way of Broome County is currently collecting new and gently-used designer purses and handbags. Clean out your closets and all monies collected from the sale will benefit Youth Funded Programs right here in Broome County.

Collections will be taken now – September 14.

Items can be dropped off at:

United Way of Broome County, 101 S. Jensen Rd, Vestal | 8:30am-4:30pm

Your Needful Things, 136 E. Service Rd, Binghamton

Closed Monday., Tues. Wed. Fri. Sat. 10-5pm, Thurs. 10-6pm, Sun. 11-4pm

WHEN:            Date of Sale Event:

                        Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9 AM – 12 PM

WHERE:          Your Needful Things

            136 East Service Road, Binghamton, New York 13901

