United Way of Broome County Surpasses Goal of over $1.8 Million for Annual Community Campaign

From the United Way of Broome County:

VESTAL, NY – Facing a variety of challenges, including the COVID-19 global pandemic, Broome County’s culture of caring was once again on full display throughout this year’s United Way of Broome County Annual Community Campaign. With strong support throughout the community, United Way of Broome County’s Campaign Chairperson, Dave Culbertson, announces the organization has surpassed its 2019-2020 Annual Community Campaign goal of $1,818,000. Each year, United Way raises funds that support the basic needs, health, education, and financial stability of every person in Broome County.

“It has been an honor to serve our community as the Campaign Chair and fundraise for programs and initiatives that are working towards solutions – not band-aids – to the pressing issues in our community. We would like to thank all individuals, foundations, corporate partners, and philanthropists who continued to invest in this place we all call home. National Pipe and Plastics cannot say enough about all the great staff at United Way ,” said United Way Campaign Chair, National Pipe & Plastics President, Dave Culbertson.

“Our community rallied together to not only meet, but exceed the bold $1,818,000 campaign goal. It’s truly because of our committed volunteers and the support of the community that we are able to affect change with these dollars raised. We are so thankful for everyone who participated in making a difference. Dave has been an incredible leader throughout the campaign year; under his direction, we were able to mobilize resources through the Campaign Cabinet and achieve campaign goal, despite the challenges faced due to COVID-19,” shared LoriAnne Welch, Executive Director, United Way of Broome County.

With less than 30 days remaining back in early June, United Way of Broome County announced the Safety Net Challenge Match. Through a $25,000 sponsorship of the challenge match committed by IBM Endicott, all donations made throughout June 2020 were matched dollar-for-dollar. Through the Safety Net Challenge, donations were generously contributed, including investments from National Pipe and Plastics, Toyota Financial Services, with the assistance of Jack Sherman Toyota, Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP, NYSEG, and donations raised through KW Fitness, as well as other individuals and organizations.

The dollars raised in this year’s campaign have been committed to assist 34 local non-profit organizations with 51 projects and programs that are designed to produce lasting change and support our community’s basic needs, health, education, and financial stability. “Reaching this goal is an important accomplishment and a testament to the incredible generosity of this community. The COVID-19 virus did not slow the work of the organization or Campaign Cabinet down. Throughout the year and the pandemic, thousands of individuals dedicated countless hours to supporting our community,” shared Welch. “We are grateful the community understands that to be a great community, its people have to take care of each other.”

“I want to thank Mr. Culbertson and the Campaign Cabinet volunteers for their time and dedication to leading this year’s campaign. The level of generosity from Broome County’s corporate community, small businesses, individual donors, and philanthropic partners has once again been outstanding,” said James McDuffee, VP and COO, Delta Engineers, Architects, & Land Surveyors, and President of United Way’s Board of Directors.

“This community is so remarkable, and the donors that contributed to this year’s campaign have really helped to improve lives in Broome County. I would like to thank Dave Culbertson, for his leadership during the campaign year. I also express my sincere appreciation to the team at National Pipe & Plastics and Jack Sherman Toyota for securing generous donations. IBM pursues the highest standards of corporate responsibility in all we do, and I know these also share these high standards”, shared incoming Community Campaign Chair, Mary O’Malley Trumble, IBM Endicott Senior Location Executive.

“It’s important to realize that there’s still time left to make an impact; companies and individuals who are interested in running workplace campaigns or donating to the Annual Community Campaign may contribute to the 2020-21 Annual Community campaign. Now more than ever, it is critical to raise every dollar possible to help children and families meet their basic needs, support healthy lifestyles, and assist families and individuals to achieve financial stability,” shared Culbertson.

United Way of Broome County invests 100% of funds raised from the Annual Community Campaign in community projects and programs. Currently Funded Partners support the Basic Needs, Health, Education, and Financial Stability of every person in Broome County; they can be found at uwbroome.org/community-partners/. The 2020-2021 Annual Community Campaign begins July 1, 2020.