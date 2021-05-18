United Way of Broome County is Recruiting Volunteers for Day of Action 2021

From the United Way of Broome County:

BROOME COUNTY, NY – On June 18 & 19, 2021, volunteers from across the community are invited to support local health and human service agencies, as well as parks and attractions, during United Way of Broome County’s annual Day of Action volunteer event. United Way of Broome County is currently seeking civic-minded volunteers and volunteer groups from area businesses looking to share their time and talents to help local organizations. With an array of 4-hour volunteer project choices, volunteers participating are sure to make a lasting change in our community.

Traditionally held on or about June 21, Day of Action invites volunteers to rally together around important issues. This year, United Way of Broome County has developed innovative and socially distant volunteer opportunities to keep partners, staff, and volunteers healthy and safe while they continue to meet critical community needs. All projects must comply with COVID-19 safety standards and be socially distant volunteer opportunities.

“Our community’s need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as we navigate the health, education and economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic,” shared LoriAnne Welch, Executive Director, United Way of Broome County. This year’s Day of Action efforts are a snapshot of what United Way does all year long – mobilizing people around solutions to build stronger communities.

Looking to volunteer with your friends, family, co-workers, or as an individual? Anyone interested in participating in this year’s Day of Action is encouraged build a volunteer profile at www.uwbroomevolunteers.com and see the available opportunities, details, and online registration.

This list will be updated regularly.