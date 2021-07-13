United Way of Broome County is Recruiting Volunteer Projects for Day of Caring 2021

From the United Way of Broome County:

BROOME COUNTY, NY – On September 10 and 11, 2021, United Way of Broome County will be hosting its largest single-day volunteer event, Day of Caring. Last year, over 450 volunteers participated in Day of Caring, providing over 1,900 volunteer hours with an approximate value of $60,171 for our community. (Using the New York State hourly volunteer value of $31.29 as determined by Independent Sector.)

Currently, United Way of Broome County is accepting registration for organizations interested in hosting a volunteer project, including: local health and human service agencies, schools, parks, churches, and attractions throughout Broome County. Past project types have covered a vast array, from reading with children, to assisting with business mailings, gardening, painting, and beautification/improvement projects, each aligning with one of United Way’s Building Blocks- Heath, Education, Financial Stability, and Basic Needs. Day of Caring provides a unique opportunity for local organizations, as many of these projects would not be possible without the large volunteer workforce mobilized for the event.

Project registration will take place on the Volunteer HQ – the new, dynamic online platform that supports volunteer engagement. This mobile-friendly and web-based system is easy to use! All community organizations interested in hosting volunteer projects this September are encouraged to visit

www.uwbroomevolunteers.com For more information regarding the Volunteer HQ, please call 607-240-2000.