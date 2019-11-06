United Way of Broome County announces the Strategic Community Grants Program

From: The United Way of Broome County:

United Way of Broome County is pleased to announce the release of the Strategic Community Grants Program on November 1, 2019, with proposals due on January 10, 2020.

If you are a nonprofit organization serving Broome County and would like to learn more about this funding opportunity, please download the Request for Proposal (RFP) for instructions and eligibility on the United Way website at: uwbroome.org/nonprofit-funding/.

To access the online application, a Letter of Intent, available online, must be submitted by Friday, November 22, 2019.

The United Way of Broome County Community Commitment is geared to achieving lasting, measurable outcomes in the areas of Health, Education, Financial Stability, and Basic Needs of individuals and families in our community.

United Way is taking action to increase and encourage partners to find new and innovative ways of creating impact in our community through the Strategic Community Grants Fund.

The Strategic Community Grants Program is the combination of three grant programs:

Strategic Priorities Grant Program Basic Needs Grant Program Healthy Lifestyles Coalition (HLC) Grant Program

United Way of Broome County has introduced Together We Thrive: Training & Professional Development Series.

The first of this series is Grant Fundamentals: From Vision to Impact, with information on researching grant opportunities, evaluating and measuring, as well as writing a budget narrative.

This event will also include an information session to offer organizations the opportunity to learn more about this funding opportunity as well as the application and review process.

For more information and to register, visit uwbroome.org/twt-grantfundamentals

November 13, 2019 from 9:00AM – 2:30PM

United Way of Broome County

101 S. Jensen Road

Vestal, NY, 13850

*Information session portion of the agenda will be from 1:15-2:30PM

OPEN OFFICE HOURS

United Way of Broome County staff will hold two open office hour opportunities. These will give prospective applicants the chance to ask questions about the application process. These opportunities are offered as drop-in sessions and no RSVP is necessary.

November 21, 2019 from 9:00AM – 12:00PM | United Way of Broome County

101 S. Jensen Road Vestal, NY, 13850

December 16, 2019 from 1:00PM – 4:00PM | Lee Barta Community Center

108 Liberty Street, Binghamton, NY 13904

Applicants are encouraged to call Paula Perna, Director of Community Initiatives and Planning at 607-240-2014 with any questions about the RFP.